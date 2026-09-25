Akhilesh Yadav Approaches Election Commission, Alleges Model Code Violation By CM Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has approached the Election Commission with allegations that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath violated the Model Code of Conduct. The complaint comes amid heightened political activity ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The issue has added to the growing political exchanges between the ruling BJP and opposition parties as preparations for the next Assembly polls gather pace. Yadav has also recently criticised the Election Commission over electoral processes and questioned its functioning, while calling for greater scrutiny of decisions concerning elections.

The SP chief’s latest move seeks the Election Commission’s attention to the alleged violation and calls for appropriate action. The complaint is expected to become part of the wider political debate surrounding the conduct of public officials and election-related activities in Uttar Pradesh.

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Yadav has been campaigning ahead of the 2027 polls and recently launched the SP’s PDA Rath Yatra from Raebareli. During the campaign, he reiterated that the SP would continue its alliance with the Congress, with seat-sharing discussions linked to candidates’

ability to win.

The Election Commission’s response to the complaint will determine the next steps in the matter. The development comes at a time when political parties are increasingly focusing on organisational preparations, voter outreach and electoral issues ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.