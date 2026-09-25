Keshav Prasad Maurya Meets Amit Shah To Review BJP Strategy For 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls | File Pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya met Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Friday to discuss preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, organisational activities and the progress of government welfare schemes.

After the meeting, Maurya said detailed discussions were held on the BJP’s preparations for the upcoming election and its organisational strategy. He said party workers would conduct a special public outreach campaign across Uttar Pradesh to take information about central and state government welfare schemes to households, particularly among poor and underprivileged families.

Maurya also said the campaign would communicate the government’s programmes linked to the Viksit Bharat-2047 vision. He highlighted initiatives including housing, health coverage, Ujjwala connections, tap-water supply, direct benefit transfers and infrastructure development.

He thanked Shah for his organisational guidance and said coordination between the government and party organisation would be strengthened ahead of the 2027 polls.