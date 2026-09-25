UP Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Waterlogging In Lucknow, IMD Issues Warning For 32 Districts | File Pic

Lucknow: UP is witnessing another spell of intense rainfall as the southwest monsoon remains active over the state. Continuous showers since Thursday night have changed the weather across several districts, with Lucknow among the worst-affected urban centres. Waterlogging has been reported in several parts of the state capital, while strong winds and a sudden drop in temperature have brought noticeable relief from the recent heat.

The latest weather situation has raised concerns over flooding and waterlogging, particularly in low-lying and vulnerable areas. Reports have highlighted the risk of flood-related problems across 32 districts, adding to the challenges already being faced in several parts of UP. Earlier this month, 32 districts had also been reported as affected by floods, underlining the vulnerability of several regions after sustained monsoon activity.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh, with eastern districts expected to receive particularly intense showers. The official warning for eastern Uttar Pradesh includes very heavy rain on September 25 and 26, while heavy rainfall is also forecast in western districts. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are also possible during this period.

Lucknow has already experienced prolonged rainfall, affecting daily movement in several localities. Waterlogging has disrupted traffic and created difficulties for commuters and schoolchildren, particularly in areas including Jankipuram Extension and along Kursi Road. The persistent rain and cool winds have also brought a sharp change in the city's weather

conditions.

The situation is similar in eastern UP. Varanasi recorded rainfall and a significant fall in temperatures, with the IMD warning of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of around 40-50 kmph. The weather office has forecast further rain and thunderstorms in the region on Sept 26.

The weather department has indicated that the current spell could continue through September 27 in several parts of the state. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, especially in areas prone to waterlogging, flooding and lightning. People have also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rain and to follow official weather and local administration advisories.

With heavy showers continuing across multiple regions, authorities are keeping a close watch on vulnerable areas, while residents face the combined impact of waterlogging, disrupted traffic, strong winds and rapidly changing temperatures.