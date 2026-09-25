Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya On 110th Birth Anniversary | X

Lucknow, September 25: The 110th birth anniversary of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya, the propounder of ‘Antyodaya’, was observed on Friday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tribute and offered his respects to his portrait at his official residence.

The Chief Minister highlighted the personality and contributions of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya through a post on his social media account ‘X’. He wrote that on the birth anniversary of revered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji, the propounder of ‘Integral Humanism’ and ‘Antyodaya’, a prominent nationalist thinker and founding member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, humble tributes were offered.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya presented a concept of development based on Indian culture and life values, in which the upliftment of the person standing in the last row of society was accorded the highest priority.

The Chief Minister stated,“The thought of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya continues to be a source of inspiration for building an inclusive, self-reliant and Viksit Bharat.”