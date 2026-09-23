OP Rajbhar Targets Akhilesh Yadav Over SP Meeting Clash, Says 'Strategy Meeting Turned Into Wrestling Match' | X

Lucknow, September 21: Cabinet Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the pandemonium that broke out during a meeting with party office-bearers from Etah and Kasganj. Taking a dig at the SP, Rajbhar said, "The meeting had been called to formulate an election strategy, but instead turned into a wrestling match."

In a social media post, Rajbhar wrote, “What happened, right before our eyes! They called a meeting, but it turned into a wrestling match.”

Taking aim at the SP, he said that when a party fills its ranks with criminals instead of workers, such incidents are bound to happen. In this context, he also invoked the old saying, “If you sow a babool tree, how can you expect mangoes? Your leaders clashed right in front of you.”

OP Rajbhar claimed the meeting was called to formulate an election strategy, but the party leaders ended up clashing in front of Akhilesh Yadav himself. According to Rajbhar, the situation deteriorated to the point that Akhilesh Yadav left the meeting in anger, after which all the party units in Etah and Kasganj had to be dissolved.

Rajbhar also based his attack on a statement made by Akhilesh Yadav in which he had said, “They have become intoxicated by money.”

Taking a dig at this remark, Rajbhar said Akhilesh Yadav should now also explain a new meaning of PDA. He wrote, “Tell them, PDA means Paisa (Money), Dabangai (Muscle Power) and Aapasi Ladai (Infighting). Tickets haven’t been distributed, power hasn’t been secured, yet they’re already intoxicated by money.”

Taking a swipe at the infighting within the SP, Rajbhar said that tickets have not yet been distributed, the election has not arrived, and the party has not even come to power, yet they are already showing the intoxication of money.

He said that when party leaders clash in front of the national president himself, forcing him to leave the meeting, it indicates the state of organizational discipline within the party. It’s not just Etah-Kasganj; the situation is the same everywhere.

OP Rajbhar also took a dig at discipline within the SP, saying, “The SP and discipline simply cannot go together.” Advising Akhilesh Yadav, he wrote that if he wants to win, he should take one more step and dissolve the party’s state unit as well. Rajbhar said that it is not only the leaders in Etah-Kasganj who have become intoxicated by money; rather, the situation is the same everywhere.

In fact, the party convened a meeting of SP office-bearers from Etah and Kasganj at its headquarters in Lucknow. Two SP leaders clashed in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav. The situation escalated to the point where Akhilesh Yadav had to leave the meeting. Rajbhar has attacked the SP over this incident.