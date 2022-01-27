Airtel Africa inducted into the FTSE 100 index

Bharti Airtel stated that its subsidiary Airtel Africa has been made a part of the coveted FTSE 100 Index with effect from Monday, January 31, 2022.

Airtel Africa listed on the London Stock Exchange in June 2019 and the milestone underscores the growing investor confidence in the business.

The company had a market capitalisation of over $7.5 billion with enterprise value at $10.7 billion.

Through its mobile telecoms and mobile money services, Airtel Africa plc is transforming the lives of over 122 million people across the 14 African markets in which it operates.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Airtel said: "This is a significant milestone for Airtel Africa, which becomes part of the FTSE 100 in just two and a half years of listing on the London Stock Exchange joining the most valuable companies."

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 03:13 PM IST