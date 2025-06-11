AirPods Pro 3 Launch Near, iOS 26 Beta Code Hints

AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) |

iOS 26 code suggests that new AirPods Pro 3 may be in the pipeline. The new software update was unveiled at WWDC with a ‘Liquid Glass’ design at Cupertino. The beta version is available for download for registered developers, and now the code inside the software suggests the arrival of AirPods Pro 3. Currently, the tech giant has not teased any arrival of the AirPods Pro 2 successor, but this new leak suggests that they may be launched in the near future.

Tipster Steve Moser from MacRumors discovered the mention of ‘AirPods Pro 3’ alongside AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro. This indicates that Apple is indeed working on new earbuds and it could launch sometime soon. Moser suggests that the reference of AirPods Pro 3 was hidden in a headphone-related UI framework, hinting that the company is preparing for the product launch. The company may unveil the AirPods Pro 3 alongside the new iPhone 17 series set for September, however this is pure speculation.

AirPods Pro 3 are speculated to bring a brand new look and a new design for the case as well. The earbuds may come integrated with a faster chip, improved audio quality, and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) as well. New features may also include heart rate monitoring and temperature sensing.

The predecessor AirPods Pro 2 is currently priced in India at Rs. 24,900. The successor is likely to be priced around the same range at launch. In fall, Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 17 smartphone lineup. The new smartphone lineup is said to have a new variant called iPhone 17 Air which may be thinner and lighter. All of the iPhones will come bundled with iOS 26 software.