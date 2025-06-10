Apple Unveils iOS 26 With New 'Liquid Glass' Design, Here's Which iPhones Are Compatible

Apple's new iOS 26 with Liquid Glass design unveiled |

Apple has finally unveiled the new versions of its software portfolio at the WWDC 2025 in Cupertino. The conference was kicked off by a keynote that unveiled the new iOS 26, iPadOS 26, tvOS 26, visionOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26. Apple has changed the numbering system for uniformity and to match the coming year. For iPhone users, Apple has unveiled a new ‘Liquid Glass’ design that claims to be the biggest overhaul by the tech giant since iOS 7. As the name suggests, the new architecture brings glass-like elements and icons, a completely new user interface, and a few AI features.

iOS 26 new ‘Liquid Glass’ design rollout: Compatible iPhone models

The new iOS 26 update is said to roll out to compatible iPhone users sometime in the fall, after developer and beta testing. For now, iOS 26 is available only for registered Apple developers. These limited users can download iOS 26 on their devices to test out the new features. Apple says that it will make a public beta available next month through the Apple Beta Software program.

The iOS 26 roll out will begin sometime in fall and is said to be a free over-the-air (OTA) update for iPhone 11 and later handsets. A few of the Apple Intelligence features are said to be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16 series.

iOS 26 new ‘Liquid Glass’ design: New features

Apple is dubbing the redesign as ‘Liquid Glass’ as it is almost described as a translucent layout that is capable of adjusting based on the environment and surroundings. This dynamic nature will be seen throughout the UI including app icons, navigation, widgets, Phone app, Camera app, and even controls.

Essentially, the new feature is inspired by visionOS and Apple is bringing it to all of its portfolio, including iOS 26. The colour of the icons and background is said to adapt to light and dark atmosphere, along with the content that is displayed on the screen. This new experience will especially be prominent is areas like the Lock Screen, Control Center, and the Home Screen.

Apple has also revamped in-built apps to conform to its ‘Liquid Glass’ school of thought. The apps that are slated to see a refresh include Apple Podcasts, Apple News, Camera, Photos, FaceTime, Safari, and even Apple Music. These apps will have new controls, they will prioritise content, and navigation will also change. Apple has also grouped controls in the Control Centre for better access and navigation. With iOS 26, tab bars have also been changed to adopt the adaptive approach and focus on content.

Some of the AI features include live translations in Messages and FaceTime. New visual intelligence features extend to a user’s iPhone screen so they can search and take action on anything they’re viewing across apps. Users can ask ChatGPT questions about what they’re looking at onscreen to learn more. Visual intelligence also recognizes when a user is looking at an event and suggests adding it to their calendar, repopulating key details like date, time, and location.

Other new AI features include automated summary of order tracking details from emails sent from merchants and delivery carriers, giving users the ability to see their full order details and progress notifications all in one place — even for purchases not made with Apple Pay.