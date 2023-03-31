 Air India promises priority check-in and leather seats as it introduces premium economy for the first time in India
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
article-image

Travelling via flights is an aspiration for millions as Indian economy spreads its wings, and going from economy to business and first class is also a significant lifestyle upgrade. From gloomy predictions about its flight into oblivion years back, Air India is eyeing its past glory ever since it was propelled by original owner Tata Sons.

After placing a massive 840 aircraft order, Air India is set to become the country's first and only carrier to introduce an additional premium economy class.

Transforming the check-in to cabin experience

  • Flyers opting for permium economy seats will get priority tags on check-in baggage and will be called for boarding before others, to experience the change right form the airport.

  • The memory foam seats in the new class with leather upholstery will be 19 inch wide, with a 38-inch space between them and can be inclined for 5 inches.

  • Adjustable footrests also pop out to expand comfort in the affordable seats.

  • TUMI kits will include amenities such as socks and carpet slippers for the flight, along with lip moisturisers and stationery.

Improvements on the menu

  • To make the most of inflight entertainment and to block out disturbances in the cabin, noise-cancelling headphones will be offered by Air India.

  • A welcome drink will set the tone for an enhanced culinary experience for premium economy, which comes after several complaints about food on Air India by flyers including top chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

  • A three-course meal will start with an appetiser, a main course served on chinaware and a gourmet dessert.

  • Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available on the menu after the meal.

Although the experience will be offered on selected routes, it will be extended to more flights soon.

