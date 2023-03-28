Air Asia, Air India Express get common booking and check-in system as merger nears completion

Not long ago, India's grand old national carrier Air India was said to be flying towards oblivion, after being dragged down by a debt of more than 60,000 crore. But last year, its former owner Tata Sons swung into action and rescued the airline by pulling it out of the crisis, and announced aggressive expansion.

As it works on merging Air India, Air Asia and Vistara into one Indian aviation titan, Tata has already integrated two low-cost airlines into a single reservation system and website.

Common social media, customer care and permit ahead

Bookings for Air Asia and Air India Express can now be made through a unified online window, paving the way for their complete amalgamation into Air India.

This means that social media and customer service channels for the two affordable carriers will also be the same for passengers to reach out.

The integrated website for reservations and check-in will be called airindiaexpress.com, and is a step towards consolidation that involves a common regulatory post and operating permit for them.

What will this mean for flyers and the market

Apart from seamless services for passengers to access a larger number of seats, the unified system will also reduce costs and operational hassle for the aviation behemoth.

This amalgamation is part of a larger scheme, where Vistara will become a part of Air India, and a new larger brand will be born.

The rise of another giant alongside Jet Airways, is expected to create market consolidation for better pricing and services amidst growing demand.