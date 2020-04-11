Air India manages to keep afloat despite deteriorated finance

NEW DELHI: Air India chief Rajiv Bansal on Thursday said that the "crippling effect" of coronavirus has further plummeted the airline's finances to a "precarious" position but despite that, it has managed to keep afloat. Bansal, in a message on Thursday, also assured the employees of providing all the "essential armoury" in carrying out evacuation and chartered flights amid the pandemic.

"Air India has been passing through a critical financial condition much before the Covid19 onslaught. The crippling effect of the pandemic, especially in the aviation sector, has further plummeted our finances to a precarious position.

In spite of this, your airline has left no stone unturned to continue to remain afloat," Bansal said. Reminding the employees that the organisation is always with them during these trying times, he said, their safety and health are as important to the company as of its passengers.