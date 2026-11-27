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Mumbai: Companies are increasingly focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) cost optimisation, tighter spending controls and efficient technology deployment to improve investment returns amid rising operational expenses, according to a McKinsey report.

The report examined AI spending strategies adopted by McKinsey and three other companies operating across the consumer, energy and life sciences sectors. It emphasised that businesses must prioritise measurable outcomes rather than simply expanding AI usage.

Smaller AI Models Drive Cost Savings

Selecting AI models based on task complexity has emerged as an effective strategy for reducing technology expenditure. According to McKinsey, certain tasks can be transferred to alternative AI models that cost five to ten times less. Companies could achieve nearly 95% of the required output quality at approximately half the cost.

Additionally, token optimisation measures could reduce AI-related expenses by 50-60% where implemented.

Better Forecasting Improves Investment Returns

The report highlighted the importance of forecasting recurring expenses before deploying AI agents across business operations. A major consumer company developed a forecasting framework to evaluate AI consumption, operational expenditure and potential business benefits. The assessment projected potential returns of nearly four times the initial investment.

Meanwhile, a US-based energy company introduced consumption caps, automated spending controls and usage restrictions after its AI expenses had been doubling monthly. The company's initial assessment identified potential cost savings equivalent to around 18% of its AI expenditure.

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Companies Rethink AI Contracts

A global life sciences company is renegotiating agreements with AI service providers to secure pricing protection, improve consumption reporting and maintain financial flexibility. The company is also reviewing key contractual terms approximately every 12 months to respond to evolving market conditions.

AI Spending Requires Continuous Monitoring

McKinsey cautioned that conventional annual budgets and one-time investment assessments may prove inadequate given rapidly changing AI pricing structures and consumption patterns.

The report recommended real-time expenditure tracking, automated governance mechanisms and improved financial forecasting to help businesses scale artificial intelligence adoption sustainably while strengthening profitability and maximising returns on technology investments.

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