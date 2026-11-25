IANS

With Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang's returning as CEO, the artificial intelligence industry is looking inwards to test the limits of its own creations with an eye on the responsibility with which AI agents operate.

AI lab Anthropic built a digital trap called Siren to test if its agents can resist a honey trap, as chatbots move over simpler tasks to complex ones, like editing code and running commands. The question is simple: When posed with a problem or task, to what extent will AI agents break rules to reach fruition?

How Siren Works

The digital trap tests sandboxes, which are limits within which AI agents are defined to operate when working on a computer. These sandboxes are locked digital rooms which define the files, tools and networks the agent can use. In Anthropic's test though, the walls of the sandbox have deliberately been weakened and agents were given some tasks not possible to be accomplished given the materials inside.

Outside these sandboxes, a "honeypot" was placed - helpful files, passwords and services. "Tempter" notes urged agents to finish urgently, but not giving permission to go outside the sandbox.

The Siren ran 1,700 test scenarios, including on its own models like Claude Mythos 5, Claude Mythos 5.1, Claude Opus 5.5, Claude Sonnet 5.5, Claude Haiku 5.5, and Claude Mythos 5.2.

What Were The Results?

Claude Mythos 5 fell for the "honeypot" in 25.8 per cent of the test scenarios, while the number for Mythos 5.1 stood at 12.7 per cent. For Claude 5.5 series and Mythos 5.2, misuse was reported in 0.6 and 1.6 per cent of the scenarios respectively.

The results showed substantial progress by agents in avoiding temptation but room for improvement remains. Defining the sandbox the AI was in, giving it six clear rules to stay inside and asking it to stop if something was missing curbed to attempts to reach outside from 68 per cent to 96 per cent. This established that giving agents a way to report security weaknesses helped.

Claude was also given a mechanism to report attempts by other agents in its sandbox to reach the "honeypot".

With these safeguards, five of six models showed zero misaligned use while Claude Mythos 5 recorded just 0.1 per cent. Attempts to reach outside the sandbox fell to zero from 3.7 per cent of the scenarios where commands actually ran.

The results came at a cost. Around nine per cent fewer tasks were performed by two models.

What This Means

The test demonstrates that AI agents may compromise cybersecurity not because they are programmed to be malicious, but because they are trying too hard to complete a task. This establishes a need to teach AI agents that failing to complete a task is preferable to breaking security rules.

Further, AI capabilities and security compliance need to be evaluated independently.

Testing AI Models Pre-release

Siren is now being integrated into pre-release testing process for new Claude models, with the aim of building AI agents that flag security issues instead of exploiting them. Anthropic though has admitted that the findings don't reflect real-world risks, with sandboxes in Siren being made deliberately conducive for agent escape.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!