AI |

Mumbai: Artificial intelligence (AI) could reshape the global employment landscape, potentially displacing 24 million knowledge-worker jobs over the next five years, according to a report by JP Morgan Wealth Management. The findings highlight growing concerns over workforce disruption as businesses increasingly embrace AI-powered automation to improve productivity and reduce operational costs.

AI Automation Threatens Global Employment

According to the report, nearly 1.3% of the global knowledge workforce could face displacement annually over five years under an illustrative scenario.

The estimates assume that half of potential enterprise AI expenditure is directed towards replacing jobs that would otherwise have been filled, with automation costing around half as much as human workers. However, JP Morgan indicated that companies could increasingly leave vacant positions unfilled rather than resort to widespread layoffs.

US Workforce Faces Significant Risks

The United States could witness substantial employment disruption if two-thirds of the projected job displacement occurs within the country. Under this scenario, nearly 16 million roles could be affected over five years, translating into approximately three million annually.

This would represent around 2% of US payrolls each year, more than four times the pace of manufacturing job losses recorded during the 2000s. The report also warned that concentrated employment losses across specific industries or geographical regions could intensify economic and political challenges.

Job Transformation More Likely Than Elimination

Despite concerns surrounding AI-driven unemployment, JP Morgan believes workplace transformation is more likely than the complete elimination of jobs.

Artificial intelligence currently automates or enhances only certain tasks within individual roles. Its gradual and uneven adoption could help contain widespread employment disruption.

AI Adoption Remains Limited

Currently, only 6% of working hours in the United States are AI-assisted, despite nearly two-thirds of tasks being potentially exposed to the technology.

JP Morgan emphasised that businesses must move beyond experimental AI projects and accelerate enterprise-wide adoption across industries to unlock productivity gains and generate meaningful returns on technology investments.

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