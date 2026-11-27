European tech giant SAP is preparing a plan to eliminate at least 10,000 positions to transform its software business for the AI era. If this goes through, the cuts would affect at least 9 percent of the company's global workforce.

Final number not fixed

Bloomberg reports that the total has not been finalised and could change after labour negotiations. The plans had not yet been discussed with employee representatives.

Product, engineering and sales under the lens

All departments have reportedly been asked to identify areas where cuts are possible, with product and engineering and sales getting the closest scrutiny. The people said SAP's leadership will also keep redesigning how it builds and sells its products.

CEO Christian Klein is trying to build AI tools into SAP's applications, after earlier attempts to introduce AI products ran into problems.

SAP's response

SAP did not confirm or deny any job cuts. In a statement, it said it continuously reviews its organisation to keep it aligned with its strategy and customer needs.

Leadership in flux

The plan follows a year of churn at the top of Europe's most valuable software company, which has reshuffled its executive board twice this year as Klein pushes an AI-first strategy. Two of the six board members will leave the Walldorf-based firm in March.

Klein took over most of the duties of product chief Muhammad Alam this year after Alam did not renew his contract, which ends in March. Sales head Thomas Saueressig, who was given a bigger role earlier this year, said last week he is leaving to become CEO of Ionos Group SE.

Echoes of 2024

SAP has typically announced big restructurings in late January alongside its full-year results, most recently in 2024. That programme removed around 10,000 positions, cost about €3 billion ($3.3 billion) and took more than a year.

The 2024 exercise was first put at 8,000 roles. SAP later said it would affect between 9,000 and 10,000 positions.

Headcount and labour protections

SAP employs more than 110,000 people worldwide. In Germany, where it has the most staff, the labour council negotiated an employment guarantee through 2028 this year. Those talks are likely to shape how any cuts are carried out there.

SAP's finance chief has already signalled that hiring may slow. Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam told a Morgan Stanley conference last week that headcount has risen slightly this year, adding he "would be really surprised" if that trend did not reverse.

SAP is widely expected to give more detail when it reports full-year results in January.

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