Google India Layoffs? Employee Claims Sudden Team Cuts & 24-Hour 'Resign Or Get Fired' Ultimatums | Canva/ Representative Image

An anonymous post on Blind, the workplace forum for verified employees, is stirring concern about job security at Google's India operations. The author describes themselves as a Level 4 engineer in Bengaluru. They claim that cuts are hitting India teams, that some staff are being pushed out on short notice, and that more layoffs may follow in January. Google has not confirmed any of this, and FPJ could not independently verify the claims.

Google layoffs: What the post alleges

The poster says cuts have hit India Cloud teams suddenly and with no link to performance, and that their US counterparts were untouched. They also claim some employees got 24-hour 'resign or get fired' ultimatums with one month of severance. They add that impossible pre-performance improvement plans (pre-PIPs) are blocking internal transfers. The poster also says rumours are circulating of voluntary exit programmes or layoffs in the Platforms and Devices (P&D) division in January. They point to two other Blind threads as examples.

Blind India

Google layoffs: The US-versus-India argument

The post says some US employees have argued in the comments that 10 engineers in California can beat 30 in Bangalore, citing AI and the 12-hour time-zone gap.

Google layoffs: The question the poster asks

The poster asks whether these are isolated reorganisations in Cloud and developer relations or a wider pullback from India hiring. They ask colleagues for signs of cuts before the first quarter.

Google told Reuters earlier it has offered voluntary exit packages since June to some staff in Canada, France, Germany, Japan and Switzerland, after similar programmes in the US and Britain. Reuters said Google Cloud and DeepMind appeared to be left out of those buyout rounds. That would sit awkwardly with the poster's claim about Cloud. The buyouts come as heavy AI spending weighs on Alphabet's share price.

It is unclear which teams or how many India-based employees are affected, if any. It is also unclear whether the reported ultimatums reflect company policy or local management decisions. Blind posts are anonymous, and a post can't be checked against a person.

We have contacted Google and will update this post once we get a response from them.