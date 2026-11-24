JioStar, the Reliance-backed media company formed in November 2024, is preparing to eliminate approximately 150 roles in a fresh round of cost-focused restructuring. The cuts, which could begin as early as this week, are expected to hit marketing, production, studio operations and related support functions.

JioStar layoffs: Why the cuts are happening

The layoffs news was first reported by Exchange4Media. The move forms part of an internal review of spending and staffing levels. Industry observers point to two pressures facing the television business in India. The continued unavailability of reliable audience ratings and a broader shift of advertising budgets toward digital platforms. These factors are believed to have contributed to the decision to reduce headcount.

JioStar layoffs: Who is likely to be affected

According to the report, the roles under review span marketing, production and studio teams, along with some support functions. This is not the first significant workforce adjustment at JioStar. In March 2025, more than 500 employees left the organisation through a combination of layoffs, role restructuring and consolidation of overlapping positions. At that time, a number of technology and digital staff were also moved to other parts of the wider Jio Group.

Jiostar layoffs: What affected employees may receive

While final terms have not been formally announced, reports indicate that employees whose roles are eliminated are expected to receive compensation equivalent to at least six months of salary. They may also be eligible for a pro-rata bonus for the current financial year.

JioStar’s official statement

In response to queries, JioStar reportedly said, “We are rebalancing our portfolio to focus our investments on the businesses where we see the strongest opportunity for long-term growth. This is a strategic decision aimed at strengthening our competitive position in a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry.”

The company added that it recognises the impact on affected colleagues and is “committed to treating every colleague with respect and providing them every possible support through the transition.” It stopped short of confirming the number of roles involved.