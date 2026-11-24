'Totally Inaccurate': Google Cloud India Denies Mass Layoff Reports, Confirms 30 Roles Eliminated In Organisational Restructuring |

New Delhi: US-based cloud computing division within Alphabet, Google Cloud, on Tuesday denied reports of large-scale layoffs in its business in India, saying recent workforce changes were limited to a small organisational restructuring that affected around 30 roles.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Google Cloud India described reports of widespread job cuts as totally inaccurate and said the company had only undertaken a limited realignment of work priorities.

"These rumours are totally inaccurate. Last week, Google Cloud made a small organisational change in India, and approximately 30 roles were eliminated as part of a re-prioritisation of work," Google Cloud India said.

The clarification came after speculation emerged on social media and online forums suggesting that a significant portion of Google's India-based cloud workforce had been impacted by layoffs.

The discussion was reportedly triggered by posts on a professional networking platform, where an individual claiming to be a Bengaluru-based employee alleged that staff were being asked to resign or risk termination.

The posts also referred to alleged restrictions on internal transfers and the possibility of further workforce reductions.

Google's statement sought to counter those claims, emphasising that the changes were limited in scale and part of a routine business reorganisation.

The company has periodically restructured parts of its global workforce in recent years as it reallocates resources towards artificial intelligence and other strategic growth areas.

According to an NDTV Profit report, Google announced one of its largest job reductions in 2023 when it said it would eliminate nearly 12,000 positions globally.

Apart from that, reports claimed Qualcomm started laying off employees in India as part of a broader global workforce restructuring programme earlier in November. This was expected to affect around 1,000 employees, or up to 6 per cent of the company's workforce in the country, the reports said.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)