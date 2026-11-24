Jio Announces Happy New Year 2027 Offers With Unlimited Data, Plans Start At ₹15 |

Reliance Jio has announced a new set of prepaid offers under its Happy New Year 2.0 banner, also being marketed as the Happy New Year Offer 2027. The line-up has two base plans, at Rs. 399 and Rs. 3,999, and three data add-ons, at Rs. 15, Rs. 25 and Rs. 50. The company says the offers are part of its 10-year celebrations.

Rs. 399 plan: 28 days, Canva and OTT bundled

The Rs. 399 pack is pitched as Jio's new flagship plan. It offers unlimited 4G and 5G data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS a day for 28 days. Bundled extras include a 12-month Canva Pro subscription, which Jio values at Rs. 4,000. It also carries a JioHotstar Mobile subscription, FanCode access via the JioTV app, JioGames Mobile, JioTV and 50GB of JioAICloud storage.

Rs. 3,999 annual plan: 365 days

For those who prefer one yearly recharge, the Rs. 3,999 plan runs for 365 days with unlimited 4G and 5G data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS a day. It includes a JioHotstar Mobile subscription, 12 months of Canva Pro Lite (valued by Jio at Rs. 1,590), FanCode access, JioTV and 50GB of JioAICloud storage.

One report notes that Airtel and Vi have 365-day plans at Rs. 3,999 and Rs 4,099 respectively. Both offer unlimited 5G data and calling, but neither bundles an OTT subscription or cloud storage.

Data add-ons: Rs. 15, Rs. 25 and Rs. 50

The Rs. 15 and Rs. 25 packs give unlimited 5G data for one day and two days respectively. The Rs. 15 pack falls back on a 200MB 4G quota where 5G is unavailable, and both packs require an active base plan.

The Rs. 50 pack is aimed at night users. It offers unlimited 4G and 5G data between 12am and 5am over a 28-day period. Night usage is tracked separately, so it does not draw down the main plan's data balance. Like the other add-ons, it carries no calling or SMS benefits.

Jio says the unlimited 4G and 5G access applies up to a set limit. After that, speeds are capped at 64Kbps.