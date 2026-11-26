India launches indigenous Chariot-1 AI models |

New Delhi: India has taken another significant step towards technological self-reliance with the launch of Chariot-1 artificial intelligence (AI) foundation models, developed by Chariot Artificial Intelligence under the government's flagship IndiaAI Mission.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan unveiled the models on Thursday, highlighting India's growing capabilities in indigenous AI research, multilingual computing and advanced speech generation technologies.

Indigenous AI Development

Chariot Artificial Intelligence is among the first four teams selected under the IndiaAI Mission to develop sovereign AI foundation models. The Chariot-1 suite comprises a Large Language Model (LLM) and a Text-to-Speech (TTS) model, both pre-trained from scratch in India.

These models aim to improve language understanding, computational efficiency and multilingual accessibility while addressing India's diverse linguistic, technological and societal requirements.

Multilingual Innovation

One of the key innovations is IndicShift, an open-source technology that introduces a common alphabet for Indian scripts, allowing AI systems to recognise linguistic similarities across regional languages.

The technology covers 1,012 characters across 12 Indian scripts using 350 letters. According to the research, it requires up to 2.5 times fewer tokens for Indian text compared with OpenAI's GPT tokeniser. It also delivers a reported 5% to 8% improvement in Indian language model performance using the same computing resources, without compromising English and coding capabilities.

Faster AI Training

Another innovation, Nested Training, enables AI models to operate across multiple computing environments, including data centres, laptops, smartphones and edge devices.

The technology reportedly improves training speed by 62% compared with training three different model sizes independently. This approach could improve resource efficiency and expand the accessibility of AI-powered applications.

Regional Language Support

The Chariot-1 Text-to-Speech model supports English and 10 Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi and Odia.

The launch underscores the government's efforts to strengthen India's sovereign AI ecosystem, reduce dependence on overseas technologies and encourage home-grown artificial intelligence solutions. The initiative could also create new opportunities for regional language applications, digital inclusion and AI-driven innovation across industries.

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