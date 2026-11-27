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Food and grocery delivery major Swiggy is preparing to lay off 340 employees from its quick commerce business, Instamart, as part of a restructuring initiative aimed at supporting its next phase of expansion.

As per a report by Moneycontrol, the workforce reduction comes amid increasing artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and mounting financial pressure on Instamart, which has witnessed sustained underperformance and widening losses over several consecutive quarters.

The restructuring exercise is primarily aimed at reducing costs as the company navigates operational challenges and intensifying competition in India's rapidly evolving quick commerce market.

Layoffs To Impact Corporate And Support Teams

According to the report, employees working across Instamart's corporate and support functions are among those predominantly affected by the workforce reduction.

Swiggy has arranged severance packages for impacted employees, alongside outplacement assistance and relocation services to support their transition.

The restructuring comes as Instamart faces growing competitive pressure from Eternal-owned Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now.

Despite these challenges, Swiggy maintains a strong capital position, with cash and cash equivalents of approximately ₹13,500 crore.

Under its new CEO, Nandita Sinha, Instamart is also recalibrating its business strategy. The quick commerce platform is placing greater emphasis on private labels as part of its revised operational approach.

Swiggy Reports ₹922 Crore Quarterly Loss Amid Instamart Expansion

The Bengaluru-based company's financial performance continues to reflect the pressures associated with expanding its quick commerce operations.

During the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (FY27), Swiggy reported a consolidated net loss of ₹922 crore, representing a year-on-year decline of 15.6% from ₹1,092 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

However, losses widened on a sequential basis, compared with ₹791 crore recorded in the preceding quarter.

The company's rapid expansion of Instamart has weighed on its overall profitability, even as it continues to compete with established and emerging players in the quick commerce segment.

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