 AI-Powered App-Building Platform, Rocket, Raises ₹133 Crore In Seed Funding Led By Salesforce Ventures & Accel
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
New Delhi: Rocket, an AI-powered app-building platform, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 15 million (about Rs 133 crore) in seed funding led by Salesforce Ventures and Accel, and looks to utilise the funds towards global expansion and product development.

The Surat-headquartered startup, in a statement, said the capital will be deployed to bolster research and development, accelerate product innovation, and expand its global footprint.As part of its growth plans, Rocket will establish a North American headquarters in Palo Alto, California, and expand its engineering and product teams in India, aiming to double headcount over the next 12-15 months.

"The new funding will help us continue to build our product capabilities, especially as we expand into new markets and use our new office in Palo Alto as a gateway to Silicon Valley's enterprise ecosystem, where we continue to see huge demand for application-building solutions that can scale natively with AI," said Deepak Dhanak, Co-founder and COO of Rocket.

