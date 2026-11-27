AI |

Mumbai: Nearly 80% of software developers across India and Southeast Asia now operate under artificial intelligence (AI) usage restrictions as businesses tighten governance, manage costs and address emerging technology risks, according to the Agoda AI Developer Report 2026.

The findings highlight a significant shift in corporate AI adoption, with organisations moving beyond experimentation towards structured deployment of autonomous AI agents.

AI Governance Gains Momentum

Companies are increasingly introducing token quotas, budget restrictions and usage caps to regulate artificial intelligence adoption across engineering teams.

Around 41% of developers working at small organisations with up to 50 employees face AI usage restrictions. This figure exceeds 91% at companies employing more than 1,000 people.

The report suggests that these restrictions serve both financial and governance objectives, helping businesses improve accountability and operational efficiency.

Formal Guidelines Boost Adoption

Organisations with established AI guidelines recorded production or widespread AI agent usage of 56%, compared with 43% among companies without formal policies.

Similarly, codebase readiness stood at 40% among organisations with established guidelines, against 30% among those lacking structured policies. The findings indicate that effective AI governance could support wider technology adoption rather than restrict innovation.

AI Risk Tops Leadership Concerns

Managing artificial intelligence risks emerged as the biggest engineering leadership challenge over the next 12 months, identified by 31% of respondents. Integrating AI into existing workflows ranked second at 21%, followed by workforce upskilling at 18%.

Agoda Chief Technology Officer Idan Zalzberg emphasised that businesses must ensure transparency around AI usage, expenditure and output reliability while enabling developers to scale adoption safely.

Enterprise AI Transformation

Agoda has introduced a GenAI Proxy within its engineering infrastructure to monitor expenditure, enforce usage limits and support regulatory compliance across multiple AI model providers.

Commissioned by Agoda and conducted in partnership with Macramé Consulting, the report surveyed over 800 software developers and engineering leaders across seven Asian markets, including India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!