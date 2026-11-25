93% Of Indian Business Leaders Plan To Deploy AI Agents As Companies Accelerate Automation And Prioritise Workforce Upskilling | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Indian businesses are preparing to increasingly deploy artificial intelligence agents across their operations, with 93 per cent of leaders intending to use the technology to expand workforce capabilities and 59 per cent already using AI agents to automate workstreams or business processes, according to a joint report by KPMG in India and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

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The growing adoption of AI is also changing the skills companies require from employees, with businesses increasingly looking for workers who can combine technological expertise with human judgment, the report said.

Highlighting the link between AI preparedness and business performance, it noted that 74 per cent of CEOs in India believe workforce readiness for AI will significantly affect growth over the next three years.

The report said AI is changing the nature of work by taking over or accelerating routine activities such as information retrieval, preparing first drafts, summarising information and routine analysis.

“Artificial Intelligence is reshaping work at the level of tasks, workflows and decisions before it eliminates entire jobs,” it said.

As these activities become increasingly automated, employees will be expected to focus more on defining problems, interpreting information, checking AI-generated results and translating insights into decisions.

The report cautioned that simply training employees to use AI tools would not be enough. They would also need to know how to direct the technology, assess its outputs and retain responsibility for important decisions.

“The future skills challenge is therefore not simply to teach employees how to use AI tools, but to build the ability to direct AI, assess its outputs, manage exceptions and retain human ownership of consequential decisions,” it said.

This shift is expected to increase pressure on companies to strengthen employee training, as the skills required across industries continue to evolve.

Citing the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, the report said 39 per cent of workers' core skills are expected to change by 2030, while 59 out of every 100 workers will need training by then. It also identified skills gaps as the biggest barrier to business transformation, with 63 per cent of employers citing them as a challenge.

The report added that 85 per cent of employers plan to prioritise workforce upskilling by 2030, while 70 per cent intend to hire people with new skills and 50 per cent expect to move employees from declining roles to areas of growing demand.

It also highlighted the potential of skills-based hiring to expand the talent pool by 6.1 times across all roles and 8.2 times for AI-related jobs.

The report further said businesses would increasingly need to identify, develop and redeploy workforce capabilities as technology and business requirements change.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)