Semiconductor |

Mumbai: India's semiconductor industry is poised for rapid expansion, with its market size projected to rise from $45-50 billion in 2026 to $100-110 billion by 2030, according to a report by CareEdge Advisory.

Growing demand across artificial intelligence (AI), telecommunications, automotive systems, electronics and data centres is expected to accelerate the country's semiconductor market expansion.

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AI And Connectivity Drive Growth

India's semiconductor demand is undergoing a structural transformation as advanced computing and digital connectivity gain prominence. The networking and communications segment is projected to increase its share of semiconductor revenue from 26.1% in 2020 to 33.3% by 2030, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%.

Computing and data storage applications are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9%, with their revenue contribution rising from 12.8% to 15.1%. Meanwhile, consumer electronics' share is estimated to decline from 29.1% to 22.2%, reflecting the increasing importance of cloud computing and AI-powered infrastructure.

₹1.64 Lakh Crore Investment Push

Under the India Semiconductor Mission, the government has approved 12 projects involving cumulative investments exceeding ₹1.64 lakh crore across six states, including Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

These investments cover chip fabrication, compound semiconductors, assembly, testing and advanced packaging facilities. Five approved projects had commenced commercial production by October 2026. The mission's next phase is expected to strengthen research, technological capabilities, equipment manufacturing and workforce development.

Import Dependence Remains A Challenge

Despite rising domestic investments, India's semiconductor imports surged from $11.9 billion in FY21 to $36.5 billion in FY26. Imports currently meet an estimated 90-95% of domestic semiconductor device and component demand, exposing a significant manufacturing gap.

Execution Holds The Key

CareEdge Advisory highlighted that timely project execution, technology access, skilled professionals and a robust supplier network would determine India's manufacturing competitiveness.

Converting approved investments into commercially viable production remains critical to reducing import dependence and establishing India as a competitive semiconductor manufacturing destination within the global supply chain.

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