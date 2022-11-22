After Trump and Kanye's Twitter comeback, is Kangana next on Elon Musk's list?

Here are the accounts reinstated by Twitter after Elon Musk’s take over | Photo Credit: Pixabay

After Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter many of the accounts that were earlier suspended for various violations have been reinstated. Before the takeover, he had criticised the social networking site for failing to adhere to free speech principles.

Musk, who calls himself 'free speech absolutist' has been reinstating many accounts that were previously banned. If his hints are to be believed then there is possibility that Kangana Ranaut's account may also be reinstated. Her account was suspended for repeate violations of rules like 'hatfrul conduct and abusive behaviour policy'.

Here are the top accounts that have been restored.

Donald Trump

In January 2021, former president Donald Trump's account was permanently suspended by Twitter as he was considered to be inciting violence. His account was reinstated on November 19 after Musk created a poll to ask whether Trump's account should be reinstated, where majority voters supported the move.

Kanye West

Kanye West's Instagram and Twitter accounts were restricted in October after he made anti-Semitic posts, which was in violation of their policies. The rapper returned to Twitter a month later after his account was reinstated. Musk welcomed the rapper, who is legally known as Ye and Musk had later tweeted, "Don't kill what ye hate. Save what ye love."

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Kathy Griffin

The account of US comedian Kathy Griffin was banned after she switched her account name to Elon Musk and mocked him in several tweets. The comedian with two million followers wanted to take advantage of the website's new relaxed rules.

Babylon Bee

The Babylon Bee, a conservative parody site, was banned for tweeting against Rachel Levine, a trans woman serving as US assistant secretary of health in March.

We're back. Let that sink in. — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 18, 2022

Andrew Tate

The former kickboxer was banned from Twitter in 2017 after he posted a tweet that said that women should take some responsibility for being sexually assaulted. He was later banned from Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for his misogynist posts earlier this year.

Jordan Peterson

Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson's account was suspended in June after a post about transgender actor Elliot Page that was in violation against Twitter's rules on hateful conduct. The comment that led to the ban was against the transgender community, and in a 15-minute long YouTube video, he said he would rather die than delete the hateful tweet.

Project Veritas

US right-wing organisation, Project Veritas, that produces undercover operations, was suspended last year after it allegedly leaked people's private information. The company's account was reinstated on Monday.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

The account of Majorie Taylor Greene was banned from Twitter in January for violating the platform's COVID-19 misinformation policies. It was in March 2021, the company decided that it will ban posts that spread misinformation. Her account was reinstated on Monday.