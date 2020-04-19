After Modi govt's flipflop on e-commerce, PM gets praise from '7 crore traders' of CAIT

After the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an updated advisory stating that the e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon , and others cannot supply essential items amid coronavirus outbreak, around 7 crore Indian traders hailed the move by the Modi government.
Well, amid times when local businesses have been severely hit with no income for small scale businesses, this move comes as a major development for them as they might now see a better response from the customers during these times when there are restrictions on stepping out of the house.
Taking to Twitter, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, Confederation of All India Traders said, '7 crore traders of @TEAMCAIT express gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi, HM Shri @AmitShah, Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh CIM Shri @PiyushGoyal UDM Shri @HardeepSPuri for notification prohibiting E commerce to trade in non essential commodities #Covid_19 #Lockdown21"
Earlier in the day, Ministry of Home Affairs in its latest updates to the guidelines amid coronavirus outbreak has said that the supply of essential items by e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Amazon will be probihited.
In a statement it said, "In continuation of Ministry of Home Affairs• Order No. 40-3/2020-DM-I(A) Dated 15th April, 2020 and 16th April, 2020 and in exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 10(2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act. the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, National Executive Committee, hereby orders to exclude the following from the consolidated revised guidelines for strict implementation by Ministries/ Departments of Government of India, State/Union Territory Governments and State/ Union Territory Authorities: Sub-clause (v) under Clause 14 on Commercial and private establishments v. E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions."
