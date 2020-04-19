After Modi govt's flipflop on e-commerce, PM gets praise from '7 crore traders' of CAIT

After the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an updated advisory stating that the e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon , and others cannot supply essential items amid coronavirus outbreak, around 7 crore Indian traders hailed the move by the Modi government.

Well, amid times when local businesses have been severely hit with no income for small scale businesses, this move comes as a major development for them as they might now see a better response from the customers during these times when there are restrictions on stepping out of the house.

Taking to Twitter, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, Confederation of All India Traders said, '7 crore traders of @TEAMCAIT express gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi, HM Shri @AmitShah, Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh CIM Shri @PiyushGoyal UDM Shri @HardeepSPuri for notification prohibiting E commerce to trade in non essential commodities #Covid_19 #Lockdown21"