MHA does a rethink, takes back order allowing e-commerce vehicles from Flipkart, Amazon

Ministry of Home Affairs in its latest updates to the guidelines amid coronavirus outbreak has said that the supply of essential items by e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Amazon will be probihited.

In a statement it said, "In continuation of Ministry of Home Affairs• Order No. 40-3/2020-DM-I(A) Dated 15th April, 2020 and 16th April, 2020 and in exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 10(2)(1) of the Disaster Management Act. the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, National Executive Committee, hereby orders to exclude the following from the consolidated revised guidelines for strict implementation by Ministries/ Departments of Government of India, State/Union Territory Governments and State/ Union Territory Authorities: Sub-clause (v) under Clause 14 on Commercial and private establishments v. E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions."