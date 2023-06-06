After Elevate, Honda Has 4 More SUVs In Pipeline For Its Journey Towards Revival

CarDekho.com

Honda was among the leading car sellers in Indian markets, but over the years competitors such as Kia and Hyundai among others zoomed past it. It was only late last year that Honda managed to bounce back after making losses for a larger part of the past couple of years, and it was hit by another 33 per cent dip in sales for April.

As the demand for SUV grows in Indian markets as part of a post-pandemic change in consumer sentiment, Honda will launch five models in the segment starting with the Elevate.

Betting on SUVs for the tough journey to revival

Following the global launch of Elevate hosted in India, Honda said that four others are in the pipeline and will hit the roads by 2030.

It also added that the lineup will also include a fully electric version of the Elevate, which is currently aiming to overtake the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta among others in the SUV segment.

Honda had achieved prominence in the market riding on the demand for sedans such as the City and Amaze.

But times have changed and sedans only represent 10 per cent of the passenger vehicle market, while Honda can target 50 per cent of the market with SUVs.