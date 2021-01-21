After breaching 50,000-mark, Sensex ends lower on profit-booking

ONGC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 4 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, SBI, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Sun Pharma and ITC.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Reliance, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

The rupee gained 6 paise to settle at a near 5-month high of 72.99 against US dollar.