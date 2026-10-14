Aeroflex Industries To Invest ₹202 Crore By March 2028, Eyes ₹500-550 Crore Additional Revenue

Aeroflex Industries |

Mumbai: Aeroflex Industries Limited (NSE: AEROFLEX, BSE: 543972) on October 14, 2026, announced a capital expenditure outlay of ₹202 crore. The investment aims to strengthen manufacturing capabilities across SS Hose & Braiding, Assemblies, and Liquid Cooling Skid Assemblies.

Capacity Expansion Details

The company plans to increase SS Hose & Braiding manufacturing capacity from 20 million metres per annum to 30 million metres per annum. Liquid Cooling Skid Assemblies capacity will expand to 30,000 pieces per annum. This expansion also supports increased hose assembly production.

Funding and Timeline

The capital expenditure will be funded through a mix of equity, bridge loan, and internal accruals. The expansion programme includes both brownfield expansion at the existing Taloja facility and a new manufacturing facility for Hose Assemblies. Aeroflex expects to complete the expansion by March 2028.

Strategic Focus

Managing Director Asad Daud said the investment reinforces Aeroflex’s focus on core manufacturing and building capacity in high-growth and emerging industries. He added that the expansion addresses demand from newer industrial applications, evolving customer requirements, and the growth of AI workloads and data centre infrastructure.

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Revenue Projections

At peak capacity utilisation, the expanded capacities are projected to generate incremental revenue ranging from ₹500 crore to ₹550 crore. The company aims to capitalise on opportunities in liquid cooling solutions and high-density computing.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.