Navi Mumbai: Taloja Records 20 Dengue, Malaria Cases As Construction And Stagnant Water Raise Health Concerns

Panvel civic health teams are intensifying surveillance and mosquito-control measures in Taloja amid rising concerns over dengue and malaria | AI Generated Representational Image

Panvel, September 30, 2026: Taloja township and adjoining rural areas are witnessing a rise in dengue and malaria cases, raising concerns over mosquito-borne diseases in the rapidly developing belt.

Data from the Panvel Municipal Corporation’s health department shows that 20 cases of dengue and malaria were detected between June and August.

Of the 183 suspected dengue cases tested during the three-month period, eight were confirmed positive. Similarly, 4,103 residents underwent malaria tests, of whom 12 were found to have contracted the disease, according to the civic health department.

Construction Raises Mosquito Concerns

The rapid expansion of Taloja, coupled with extensive construction activity, stagnant water at several locations and poor sanitation, has created conditions conducive to mosquito breeding. Residents have therefore called for intensified surveillance and preventive measures in the area.

Health officials have stressed the need to ensure that water does not accumulate at construction sites, regularly clean drains and gutters, eliminate mosquito-breeding spots and undertake fogging and insecticide spraying. Public awareness campaigns are also considered essential to prevent the spread of the diseases.

“Various preventive measures and campaigns are being undertaken to control diseases such as dengue and malaria. Health workers and inspectors are also visiting private hospitals to collect information on cases. Wherever cases are detected, fever surveillance, fogging and insecticide spraying are being carried out,” said Anand Gosavi, chief medical officer, Panvel Municipal Corporation.

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Health Department Steps Up Surveillance

The health department has also been monitoring the situation through field-level surveillance and coordinating with private healthcare facilities to identify cases at an early stage.

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