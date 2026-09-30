Panvel Municipal Corporation Removes Paver Blocks Around Trees In Kharghar, Restores Soil For Better Root Growth

Civic workers are replacing paved areas around tree trunks with soil to improve water absorption and root development in Kharghar | AI Generated Representational Image

Panvel, September 30, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation has begun removing cement paver blocks installed around tree trunks in Kharghar and replacing them with soil to provide the trees with better access to air and water and allow their roots to grow naturally.

Environmental activists have welcomed the initiative, particularly along the Bank of India–Utsav Chowk stretch, where the civic body has removed paver blocks around trees and filled the spaces with soil.

Concerns Over Paver Blocks

Several roads and public spaces in Kharghar, including the stretch between Hiranandani and Utsav Chowk, were developed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) with paver blocks laid around tree trunks.

Environmentalists have pointed out that covering the soil around trees with concrete or pavers can restrict the movement of air and water into the soil and affect root growth. Weakening of trees has also been cited as one of the factors that can contribute to trees being uprooted during strong winds.

The removal of the blocks is expected to allow rainwater to percolate into the soil while improving moisture and air circulation around the roots. Civic officials have also indicated that similar work is being undertaken along other stretches.

“The paver blocks around the trees are being removed and soil is being filled so that rainwater can seep into the ground. The work is currently under way along the Hiranandani–Utsav Chowk stretch. Footpaths on both sides of the road have also been developed, with arrangements made for citizens to sit,” said garden official Rajesh Kardile.

Environmentalists Seek Wider Action

Environmentalists and residents have, however, urged the civic body to extend the initiative to other parts of Kharghar where paver blocks have been laid around tree bases.

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They said providing adequate open soil around trees would not only support their natural growth but also improve rainwater absorption and reduce the stress caused by excessive paving of public spaces.

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