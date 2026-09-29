Panvel Municipal Corporation Observes ‘Right To Information’ Day; Officials Trained On RTI Act To Strengthen Transparency And Accountability

PMC officials and employees attend an RTI Day session focused on effective implementation of the transparency law | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, September 29, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) observed Right to Information (RTI) Day on Monday at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha, with officials and employees being briefed on the provisions and practical implementation of the Right to Information Act, 2005.

Officials Briefed On RTI Act

The programme was organised under the guidance of PMC Commissioner Mangesh Chitale. G.T. Mahajan, master trainer from YASHADA, conducted the session and explained various provisions of the RTI Act, its objectives and procedures for effective implementation.

Using audio-visual presentations, Mahajan explained the provisions of the legislation in simple terms and highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability in government functioning.

He said the RTI Act strengthens citizens' participation in administration and can contribute to greater accountability, transparency and citizen-oriented governance.

Session Covers Practical Implementation

The session also covered practical aspects of handling RTI applications and the responsibilities of public authorities. Officials and employees were given an opportunity to raise questions and seek clarification on issues related to the implementation of the Act.

PMC Transport Manager Kailas Gawde, Deputy Commissioners Mangala Malve and Swaroop Kharge, Assistant Commissioner Balaram Ratambe, Deputy Secretary Akshay Kadam, General Administration Department head Kirti Mahajan and clerk Vishnu Sangale, along with officials and employees from various departments, attended the programme.

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The programme concluded with a question-and-answer session. Officials said the interaction provided useful guidance for ensuring effective implementation of the RTI Act and strengthening transparency and good governance within the civic administration.

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