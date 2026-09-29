‘Contractors Will Be Paid Only For Work Completed’: Panvel Municipal Corporation Inspects 106 Ganesh Immersion Sites

Civic officials are measuring Ganeshotsav immersion-related works before clearing contractors’ final bills | AI Generated File Image

Panvel, September 29, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun physical inspections and measurements of the work carried out at the 106 Ganesh immersion sites arranged across the civic limits during the recent Ganeshotsav. The civic administration has said that contractors will be paid only for the work actually completed and verified on site.

The clarification came after Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Leena Arjun Garad alleged irregularities in the construction of artificial immersion ponds and other arrangements made by the PMC for Ganeshotsav.

PMC House Leader Advocate Prakash Binedar, while addressing a press conference on Monday, rejected the allegations and said the final bills would be cleared only after physical verification, measurement and assessment of the works.

Mayor Nitin Patil, Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, former House Leader and corporator Paresh Thakur, and Standing Committee chairman Baban Mukadam were present at the press conference.

Immersion Sites Inspected

The PMC had arranged 77 artificial and 29 natural immersion sites, taking the total to 106, for the festival. In addition to artificial ponds, the arrangements included barricading, electricity and lighting, CCTV cameras, medical facilities, nirmalya collection, security personnel, manpower and traffic management.

Binedar said the contracts for the immersion-related works had been awarded, but payments would be made only after the entire process, including final inspection and measurement, was completed.

“What matters is how much work has actually been carried out, rather than how much work has been shown on paper. Payments will be made as per the rules only after physical inspection and measurement,” Binedar said.

The administration is currently inspecting the various immersion sites to determine the extent of work completed at each location and whether the facilities provided conform to the terms of the respective contracts. The final amount payable to contractors will be determined based on the measurements and assessment.

Civic Body Responds To Allegations

Binedar also questioned the basis for alleging financial irregularities before the completion of the inspection and payment process. He said any conclusion regarding financial irregularities would require verification of the actual work, measurements, documents and bills.

The civic administration also highlighted the arrangements made for devotees during Ganeshotsav, saying the availability of artificial immersion ponds at multiple locations enabled residents to immerse idols closer to their homes while helping ensure a more organised process.

Property Tax Dispute

The civic administration alleged that incomplete information about various civic works was being used to create confusion among residents. Binedar also referred to earlier statements concerning property tax and questioned calls for residents not to pay the tax.

He said property tax is an important source of revenue for the civic body and funds essential services such as water supply, roads, sanitation, healthcare and street lighting.

The PMC representative also criticised Garad's reported use of the term jizya tax while referring to property tax, arguing that the comparison was inappropriate. The civic administration maintained that residents should be provided accurate information about taxation and civic expenditure.

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The allegations and counter-allegations come amid the ongoing verification of the Ganeshotsav-related works. The final assessment of the work and corresponding payments will be determined after the PMC completes its inspections and measurements.

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