Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Cleanliness Drives Across 20 Wards Under Swachhata Hi Seva 2026

Civic teams, residents and students participate in cleanliness and waste-awareness activities across Panvel under the campaign | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, September 24, 2026: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its cleanliness and public awareness activities under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign, with a series of initiatives being conducted across all 20 wards between September 17 and October 2.

Campaign Activities Across Wards

The campaign, based on the theme ‘Swachhata Mein Sahbhag, Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat’, is being conducted under the guidance of Mayor Nitin Patil and municipal commissioner Mangesh Chitale. Deputy municipal commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate said various activities were being organised across the civic limits as part of the campaign.

🌱🤝 Jan Bhagidari for a Cleaner and Greener Future! ♻️

As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign, Panvel Municipal Corporation conducted impactful Jan Bhagidari Advocacy Drives to promote awareness on:

✅ SWM Rules, 2026

✅ 4-Way Waste Segregation – "Ab Do Nahi Chaar"

✅… pic.twitter.com/2Iv9KT0F2P — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) September 24, 2026

The initiatives include cleanliness and awareness drives, cleaning of public spaces, community-led sanitation campaigns, Swachh Pathshala – Yuva Swachhta Ke Liye, Swachhta Se Samruddhikade, safety, service and felicitation camps for sanitation workers, the Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath cleanliness drive and Swachh Bharat Diwas programmes.

Cleanliness At Neglected Spots

As part of the Cleanliness Target Unit (CTU) transformation initiative, the civic body has undertaken special drives at garbage accumulation and neglected spots in all four ward committees. The locations are being cleaned and beautified with the participation of local residents.

Several water bodies and immersion areas have also been covered. These include Shri Mhasoba Talao in Sector 12, Roadpali; the artificial lake in New Panvel; Belpada immersion ghat; Rohinjan Ganesh ghat; and the Wadala and Ballaleshwar lake areas.

Community Awareness Drives

Under the community participation campaign, civic teams visited households in Kamothe Sector 8 to educate residents about waste segregation. Shopkeepers were also sensitised about the ban on plastic.

Students were involved in awareness activities at Ramsheth Thakur Public School in Sector 19, Kamothe, and Sudhagad Education Society in Kopra village, where they took a cleanliness pledge. They were also briefed about the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, waste segregation and home composting.

Drains And Public Spaces Cleaned

The civic body also undertook drain cleaning in Roadpali Sector 15 and cleaned religious places and garbage-prone areas in Pisarbe village. A plastic-free and cleanliness awareness rally was organised in the Kharghar area.

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PMC officials said the campaign would continue over the coming days with additional cleanliness and awareness initiatives. Department head Anil Kokare, chief health inspector Arun Kamble, sanitation inspectors from various wards and sanitation workers are participating in the campaign.

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