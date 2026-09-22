Panvel Municipal Corporation To Open Free 50-Bed Dialysis Centres In Kharghar, New Panvel With 200-Patient Daily Capacity

PMC is expediting work on two dialysis facilities designed to provide free treatment to kidney patients across Panvel | AI Generated Image

Panvel, September 22, 2026: Work on two 25-bed free dialysis centres in Kharghar and New Panvel, which are expected to provide dialysis to up to 200 patients a day, was reviewed by Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete on Monday, with officials directed to expedite the pending works.

Two Centres Under Development

The two centres are being developed at Plot No. 17 in Sector 36, Kharghar, and G1 in Sector 6, New Panvel, under the guidance of Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale. Shete inspected both facilities along with civic officials, consultants and contractors and directed the concerned departments to complete the remaining works at the earliest.

The centres will have ICU-level facilities and modern dialysis machines. Each unit will operate in three shifts and have the capacity to treat 100 patients a day, taking the combined capacity of the two centres to 200 patients daily. The civic body said the facilities could enable around 600 patients a week to receive three dialysis sessions each.

Free Treatment To Reduce Waiting

As kidney patients often require dialysis two to three times a week, the civic body said the additional capacity would help reduce waiting periods. Since the services will be provided free of cost, the facilities are also expected to reduce the financial burden on kidney patients and their families.

The centres will have full-time nephrologists, dialysis doctors, trained dialysis technicians and nurses. Of the 25 beds at each centre, five will be reserved for patients with infectious diseases, including hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV. Two beds will be reserved for pregnant women and children, while another two will be reserved for current and former PMC employees.

Emergency Care And Follow-Up

In case a patient's condition becomes critical during treatment, the patient will be shifted immediately to a government hospital in a civic ambulance. The PMC's medical team will also follow up on the patient's further treatment, officials said.

During the inspection, Chief Engineer Rajesh Kardile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Anand Gosavi, engineers Pritam Patil and Dilip Bokade, Junior Engineer Mahesh Waghmare, Electrical Department Head Kiran Jadhav, consultants and contractors were present.

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Water Recycling Plant Inspected

Shete also inspected the ongoing work on a 15 MLD water recycling treatment plant at Kamothe, being developed under the sewerage infrastructure. Executive Engineer Vilas Chavan and a junior engineer were present during the inspection. The Additional Commissioner directed the concerned department to expedite the work and complete the project at the earliest.

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