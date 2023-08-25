 Aeroflex Industries IPO Subscribed 97.07 Times On Final Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAeroflex Industries IPO Subscribed 97.07 Times On Final Day

Aeroflex Industries IPO Subscribed 97.07 Times On Final Day

The issue received bids of 2,25,37,18,090 shares against the offered 2,32,17,667 equity shares, at a price band of ₹102-108, according to the data available on the stock exchanges.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 09:34 AM IST
article-image
Aeroflex Industries IPO Subscribed 97.07 Times On Final Day | Canva

Initial Public Offering of Mumbai based Aeroflex Industries Limited is a manufacturer of environment friendly Metallic Flexible Flow Solution products, catering to global markets. Aeroflex exports its products to more than 80 countries including Europe, USA and others, generating more than 80 per cent of its revenue from exports, was subscribed 97.07 times on the final day of bidding.

The issue received bids of 2,25,37,18,090 shares against the offered 2,32,17,667 equity shares, at a price band of ₹102-108, according to the data available on the stock exchanges.

Qualified Institutional Buyer Portion was the most subscribed with 194.73 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors Portion with 126.10 times. Retail Portion was subscribed 34.35 times, whereas Reservation Shareholders Portion was subscribed 28.50 times.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited is the sole book-running lead manager. Company’s equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Aeroflex

Aeroflex is subsidiary of Sat Industries Limited which is also listed on BSE and NSE. Both Aeroflex and Sat Industries Limited have dividend payment history. Sat Industries Limited has track record of scaling up of multiple diverse businesses backed by acquisition led strategy.

Read Also
Aeroflex Industries Raises Over ₹103 Cr From Anchor Investors Ahead Of Its ₹351 Cr IPO
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On August 25: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On August 25: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Jio, Airtel Drive Telecom Subscriber Base In India

Jio, Airtel Drive Telecom Subscriber Base In India

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO Subscribed 3.77 Times On Day 1

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO Subscribed 3.77 Times On Day 1

Aeroflex Industries IPO Subscribed 97.07 Times On Final Day

Aeroflex Industries IPO Subscribed 97.07 Times On Final Day

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 65,000.67, Nifty At 19,268.20

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 65,000.67, Nifty At 19,268.20