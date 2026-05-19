Advent Hotels International Reports 259% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26

Mumbai: Advent Hotels International Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 32.5 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 9.1 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 259 percent year-on-year rise. Net profit, however, declined 67 percent to Rs 9.7 crore from Rs 29.3 crore a year earlier.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 32.8 crore against Rs 10.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company released its audited standalone and consolidated financial results on May 19, 2026.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations fell 71 percent from Rs 111.2 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Net profit also declined 69 percent from Rs 30.9 crore in the preceding quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 11.4 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 34.0 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 32.0 crore in Q4 FY25. The quarter included exceptional items worth Rs 15.7 crore, while tax expenses stood at Rs 1.7 crore.

Total comprehensive income for the quarter came in at Rs 3.7 crore, sharply lower than Rs 31.5 crore in Q3 FY26.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company’s annual results were supported by higher revenue contribution from hospitality operations and project-related activities during FY26. Finance costs for the quarter stood at Rs 5.6 crore, while employee benefit expenses were Rs 1.6 crore.

Depreciation and amortisation expenses came at Rs 7.8 crore. Basic earnings per share for Q4 FY26 was Rs 5.39, compared with Rs 53.93 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 53.43 in Q4 FY25. The company also disclosed ongoing proceedings related to certain tax matters and regulatory approvals in the notes to accounts.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Advent Hotels International reported revenue from operations of Rs 332 crore, compared with Rs 46.6 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year increased to Rs 38.9 crore from Rs 38.1 crore in FY25.

Total comprehensive income rose to Rs 45.5 crore against Rs 27.2 crore in the previous year. The company also approved the dissolution of its Risk Management Committee, stating that the committee was voluntarily constituted and not mandatory under SEBI regulations.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.