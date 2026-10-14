Advent Hotels Acquires 25% Stake In BD&P Hotels For ₹40 Crore, To Become Wholly Owned Subsidiary

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Mumbai: Advent Hotels International Ltd on October 13, 2026, announced that its Board of Directors has approved the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of the remaining 25% equity shareholding in BD&P Hotels (India) Private Limited for ₹40 crore.

Transaction Details

Upon completion of this acquisition, BD&P Hotels, currently a 75% subsidiary, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Advent Hotels. The consideration will be paid through banking channels.

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Acquisition Rationale

The company stated that the acquisition aligns with its hospitality business and aims to consolidate ownership in BD&P Hotels. This will enable Advent Hotels to exercise complete ownership and greater strategic and operational control over its hospitality business.

Target Company Profile

BD&P Hotels was incorporated on April 25, 1997, and operates the Hilton Mumbai International Airport hotel. The hotel includes 171 keys, banquets, conference facilities, and shops, located on approximately 1.26 acres in Andheri (East), Mumbai.

Financial Performance of BD&P Hotels

BD&P Hotels reported a turnover of ₹102.36 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Its turnover was ₹98.52 crore for FY 2024-25 and ₹79.57 crore for FY 2023-24.

Completion Timeline

The acquisition is expected to be completed on or before June 30, 2027, unless the timeline is mutually extended by the parties involved.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.