Aditya Birla Capital enters digital payments space through partnership with NPCI

According to a regulatory filing, Aditya Birla Capital, the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group is collaborating with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to develop and promote digital payment methods through subsidiaries to its customers.

This partnership marks Aditya Birla Capital's foray into the digital payments space through its operating subsidiaries and envisages faster adoption of the new technologies in collaboration with NPCI and its subsidiaries with an objective to promote digital payments.

Pankaj Gadgil, Head Digital Platforms and Analytics, Aditya Birla Capital “It is our intention to offer a comprehensive suite of financial solutions to our customers and the digital payment solutions is a significant addition to the financial services portfolio offerings. This gets us closer to becoming a one stop shop for all finance needs of our customers. We will create distinctive propositions for existing customers of Aditya Birla Capital and also focus on acquiring new customers from market. Given the group’s focus on building presence across products, we foresee a huge potential to target the requirements of untapped customers.

NPCI Chief Operating Officer Praveena Rai added that, “As Aditya Birla Capital embarks on their journey into payments, the partnership enables both of us to leverage each other’s strengths and expertise to create value and enhance the overall customer experience. This shall bring all of the offerings of Aditya Birla Capital and its subsidiaries together, driving access to financial services and financial inclusion.”