Adidas launches first flagship store in India

Sportswear giant Adidas unveiled its first flagship store in India. Located in Connaught Place, Delhi, "The Home of Possibilities’ store is a blend of multiple digital touchpoints, sustainability zone and embodies the future of retail experience for consumers.

Spread in 5,900 sq ft of retail area across 4 floors, the store’s concept is brought to life inspired from the brand’s ‘Own The Game’ strategy that focuses on three important aspects, viz: Experience, Sustainability, and Credibility.

The store features 32 digital touchpoints which are powered by green energy, the store encapsulates the use of advanced technology which includes immersive screens, digital plinths and ceiling screens to give customers a superior digital shopping experience. .

The flooring is made with upcycled carbon tiles made of carbon collected from environmental pollution. It is the first LEED-certified adidas store in the country.

The flagship store houses a dedicated ‘Sustainability Zone’. Displaying the End Plastic Waste logo, the zone features collection adidas' best sustainable collection, according to a press release.

Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand Adidas, India said, “We are thrilled to open our first flagship store in India in the heart of the capital -CP. Our aim is to reimagine the phygital experience through innovation, creativity and design which further offers our consumers a unique shopping experience. We have also brought in local flavours and elements, through the artwork in-store, the zones featuring our national athletes, and quirky local prints in the customization zone.”

The Delhi Print Shop offers the consumers a bespoke digital DIY experience where the customers can get their tees customized and personalized in real-time. A few exclusive elements of Delhi and India along with artist collaborations are specially designed for this store to create a perfect blend of Global + Local.

The store introduces a dedicated ‘Outdoor’ collection zone for hiking and trail running adventurers with a skylight ceiling. The space will also house a dedicated Originals section in the ‘Collection’ concept along with Men’s performance and Basketball section. The store has an exclusive floor dedicated to the football collection for its shoppers featuring a digital footwear wall, victory mannequin, lit crest, and LED field lines on the ceiling

Shoppers can find latest originals designs and collaborations including YEEZY, adidas by Stella McCartney, Y-3 and IVY PARK, according to press release.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 12:15 PM IST