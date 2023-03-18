Adani Wilmar’s Fortune introduces range of regionally customized pulses in Northern and Eastern states of India | Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar Limited, one of India’s largest growing packaged foods FMCG companies, launched 9 different varieties of natural dal, which are sortex cleaned and unpolished. The brand, which is focussed on providing ‘Wahi Desi Swaad’ with its products, aims to establish a strong regional presence by launching a range of pulses which are customized to the consumer preference in Northern and Eastern states of India. Fortune Pulses offers nine types of dals, which includes Arhar Dal, Moong Dal, Chana Dal, Masoor Dal {Masoor Malka (Imported)}, Kabuli Chana, Rajma Chitra, Kala Chana, Sona Moong Dal and Masoor Malka (Desi).

AWL has been continuously expanding its distribution network across regions and the presence of regionally customized products in its portfolio will help accelerate the process.

Commenting on Adani Wilmar’s launch of Fortune Pulses, Mr. Vineeth Viswambharan, Associate Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Adani Wilmar, said, “Our focus is on expanding regional relevance and consumer affinity towards Fortune across India through products adapted to match hyperlocal tastes. It is a step towards gaining the consumer’s trust in our food products and go beyond Fortune’s edible oils. We aim to establish Fortune as a reliable brand for the entire basket of staple foods by providing premium quality, value-for-money products to our customers.”

Pulses, which are also referred to as legumes, are one of the most preferred vegetarian food options in the country as they are protein-rich. The range of pulses by Fortune are unpolished, sortex-cleaned, and are low in moisture, sourced from the best of farms. The entire process is designed to ensure that the product is untouched by hand with rigorous quality checks, which include multiple hygiene processes. Moreover, the nutri-lock process ensures that all essential nutrients are retained, making it the best fit to provide surplus protein and energy to a healthy and active household.

Available in consumer packs of 500g and 1kg, Fortune Pulses will be available on all ecommerce platforms as well as leading stores in the Northern and Eastern states of India.