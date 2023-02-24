e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani vs Hindenburg: SC won't stop media from reporting on the fiasco

Adani vs Hindenburg: SC won't stop media from reporting on the fiasco

Advocate Sharma in his PIL has contested that the media hype around Hindenburg's report and the allegations are adversely affecting the Indian markets and investors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Hindenburg Research report with damning allegations of stock manipulation and fraud against the Adani Group have hit the conglomerate hard. The Indian corporate behemoth which had recently taken over a major media channel, has been unsuccessfully trying to win back investor confidence as its stock value keeps on crashing. Now Adani has failed to find relief in the Supreme Court as well, since the Chief Justice of India has refused to stop media from reporting on the Adani-Hindenburg fiasco.

Read Also
Adani vs Hindenburg: Australian workers to lose tens of millions in retirement savings
article-image

The CJI DY Chandrachud clearly stated that the apex court will not pass any injunction to the media ever, and told petitioner ML Sharma to make reasonable arguments. Advocate Sharma in his PIL has contested that the media hype around Hindenburg's report and the allegations are adversely affecting the Indian markets and investors.

Read Also
Adani-Hindenburg Row: SC refuses to accept Centre's 'sealed cover suggestion'
article-image

The SC has already recommended an expert panel for probing the Hindenburg report's claims, but refused to accept the government's suggestions in a closed envelope. The court has called for full transparency with the interests of the investors in mind.

There are currently four pleas in the apex court including this one by ML Sharma, and others by Vishal Tiwari, Congress leader Jaya Thakur and Mukesh Kumar. ML Sharma had also defended the perpetrators in 2012's Nirbhaya rape case, and appeared in a documentary about the same.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Pitavastatin Tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Pitavastatin Tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Spicejet total income at Rs 2,829 cr, net profit at Rs 106 cr; Nestle India's...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Spicejet total income at Rs 2,829 cr, net profit at Rs 106 cr; Nestle India's...

Suzlon Energy announced allotment of equity shares

Suzlon Energy announced allotment of equity shares

Adani vs Hindenburg: SC won't stop media from reporting on the fiasco

Adani vs Hindenburg: SC won't stop media from reporting on the fiasco

ABB India inaugurates new factory, doubles GIS capacity

ABB India inaugurates new factory, doubles GIS capacity