 Adani Power Hits Upper Circuit After 1:5 Stock Split, Retail Buzz & SEBI Clean Chit Fuel Strong Rally
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani Power Hits Upper Circuit After 1:5 Stock Split, Retail Buzz & SEBI Clean Chit Fuel Strong Rally

Adani Power Hits Upper Circuit After 1:5 Stock Split, Retail Buzz & SEBI Clean Chit Fuel Strong Rally

Adani Power shares jumped 19.98 percent after a 1:5 stock split and a clean regulatory record post-Hindenburg claims. Lower share price aims to attract retail investors and boost liquidity.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Stock Jumps 19.98 percent After Split Becomes Effective. |

Mumbai: Adani Power shares surged 20 percent percent on Monday after the company’s stock split became effective. The stock touched a high of Rs 168.50 on the BSE, adjusted to the new face value. On an unadjusted basis, the share opened at Rs 141.80, sharply down from Rs 709.05 — but that’s due to the 1:5 stock split, where each share of Rs 10 was divided into five shares of Rs 2 each.

What Is a Stock Split?

A stock split divides existing shares into smaller parts to make them more affordable. In Adani Power’s case, one share has now become five, with the face value reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 2. This doesn’t affect the company’s overall value but makes the stock more accessible to small investors, increasing market participation and trading liquidity.

After the split, the company’s total number of paid-up shares has increased from about 385 crore to over 1,928 crore. However, the total share capital remains the same. This move is different from a bonus issue, where shareholders get free shares but the face value remains unchanged.

FPJ Shorts
Telangana: 29-Year-Old Science Teacher Dies By Suicide After Harassment By 2 Male Colleagues
Telangana: 29-Year-Old Science Teacher Dies By Suicide After Harassment By 2 Male Colleagues
IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Out For Phase 1 Exam; Candidates Can Raise Objections
IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Out For Phase 1 Exam; Candidates Can Raise Objections
Mumbai: Clash Erupts Between 2 Groups Over Alleged Desecration Of Goddess Durga Idol In Mankhurd; 7 Arrested
Mumbai: Clash Erupts Between 2 Groups Over Alleged Desecration Of Goddess Durga Idol In Mankhurd; 7 Arrested
Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out On HRM & Sons Ship at Porbandar Jetty, Towed To Middle Of Sea
Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out On HRM & Sons Ship at Porbandar Jetty, Towed To Middle Of Sea
Read Also
Adani Power Signs PSA With Bihar Govt For Supply Of 2,400 MW Power
article-image

Clean Chit from SEBI Boosts Sentiment

Another major reason behind the stock rally is SEBI's recent conclusion regarding the Hindenburg allegations. SEBI said the claims of fund misuse and manipulation involving firms like Adicorp and Milestone were not proven. Though related-party dealings existed, they were properly disclosed. This regulatory clarity has brought relief to investors and lifted confidence in Adani Group stocks.

Read Also
Adani Enterprises Acquires 100% Stake In Infrastructure & Toll Service Provider
article-image

Analyst Support Adds to Momentum

Adding to the positive sentiment, Morgan Stanley recently initiated coverage on Adani Power. The global investment firm called it a top pick, highlighting its turnaround story, regulatory clarity, and growth potential from new projects and power deals.

With strong momentum, positive news, and increased accessibility, Adani Power has become one of the most-watched stocks in the market right now.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please consult a certified financial advisor before making any investment or trading decisions in the stock market.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Electricity Demand In India Set To Grow At 4.6% CAGR From FY26 To FY30: Report

Electricity Demand In India Set To Grow At 4.6% CAGR From FY26 To FY30: Report

Mukesh Ambani Gears Up For Double Action On Dalal Street, After Jio, Reliance Retail’s Mega IPO Is...

Mukesh Ambani Gears Up For Double Action On Dalal Street, After Jio, Reliance Retail’s Mega IPO Is...

Adani Power Hits Upper Circuit After 1:5 Stock Split, Retail Buzz & SEBI Clean Chit Fuel Strong...

Adani Power Hits Upper Circuit After 1:5 Stock Split, Retail Buzz & SEBI Clean Chit Fuel Strong...

Gold Prices Hit Record ₹1.11 Lakh Per 10 Grams On MCX, Silver Also Surges To Fresh Lifetime Highs

Gold Prices Hit Record ₹1.11 Lakh Per 10 Grams On MCX, Silver Also Surges To Fresh Lifetime Highs

Tired Of Confusing Insurance Options? Now Take Full Control With The Bima Sugam Portal!

Tired Of Confusing Insurance Options? Now Take Full Control With The Bima Sugam Portal!