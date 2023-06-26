Adani Power Commissions Commercial Operations Of Thermal Power Plant In Jharkhand | Image: Adani Power (Representative)

Adani Power On Sunday commissioned commercial operations of unit 2 of 800 mw capacity of the power plant in Jharkhand, the company announced through an exchange filing. The power plant was announced operational after the completion of reliability run tests.

Adani Power Jharkhand Limited will export the entire power generated from the ultra-supercritical thermal power plant on commercial bases as per Power Purchase Agreement, directly to Bangladesh through the dedicated 400 kV transmission lines, with net capacity of 1496 MW. APJL has a 25-year contract with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

Construction of the Godda ultra-supercritical thermal power plant has been completed despite severe challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. The project, which has deployed for the first time in India uses state-of-the-art Ultra-supercritical technology and also incorporates for benign operations Flue Gas Desulphuriser and Selective Catalytic Reconverter equipments, to minimise emissions and in compliance with futuristic norms announced by the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change.

The company in the regulatory filing said, "With the commissioning of this power plant, Adani Group has started a new chapter in cross-border export of electricity to the neighbouring country. Adani Power is proud to be a partner in the economic growth and prosperity of Bangladesh, empowering it with a reliable and competitive source of electricity to help it achieve its long-term development goals.

Adani Power shares

The shares of Adani Power on Monday at 2:32 pm IST were at Rs 250, up by 3.14 per cent.