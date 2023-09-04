Adani Ports Records 17% YoY Jump In Cargo Volumes In August | Image: Adani Ports (Representative)

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited in August recorded a 17 per cent jump year-on-year in cargo volumes of 34.2 MMT on the back of solid 27.6 per cent growth in containers and 69 per cent growth in liquids & gas cargo types, the company announced on Monday through an exchange filing.

The company's port Mundra recorded its highest-ever monthly cargo volume of 15.32 MMT. The port also handled its highest-ever count of 1776 trains, which includes 1532 container trains.

During the initial five months (April-August) of FY24, APSEZ has handled 169.6 MMT of total cargo, implying a strong 12 per cent YoY growth.

Adani Ports logistics business continues to record significant growth, with a record YTD rail volumes of 231,689 TEUs representing a growth of 24 growth YoY and GPWIS volumes of 7.37 MMT representing 42 per cent growth.

Adani Ports shares

The shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Monday morning at 9:37 am IST were trading at Rs 803.30, up by 0.48 per cent.

