Adani Ports container cargo up 6% on year in November

In a regulatory filing, Adani Ports Special Economic Zone has informed that it handled 6 per cent more container cargo and 2 per cent more dry bulk cargo in November 2022, as compared to the same period last year.
At 228 million metric tonnes, the volume of cargo handled by the firm between April and November, was 9 per cent higher than a year ago.
