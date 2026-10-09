Adani Ports, Ambuja Jump Over 3%, Reliance And BSE Miss Market Rally

Adani Ports, Ambuja Jump Over 3% |

Mumbai: Adani Group shares climbed on October 9 as Indian equity markets recovered, with Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements gaining more than 3 per cent. Reliance Industries and BSE Ltd moved lower, contrasting with the broader rally.

The Sensex closed at 72,472.33, up more than 1 per cent, while the Nifty gained 1.30 per cent to finish at 22,520.45.

Adani Ports And Ambuja Lead Gains

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone advanced 3.10 per cent to ₹1,761 on the NSE. During the session, it reached ₹1,770, representing an intraday increase of 3.62 per cent over its previous close.

Ambuja Cements ended 3.08 per cent higher at ₹351.50, placing it alongside Adani Ports among the strongest performers in the group.

Adani Green Energy gained 1.63 per cent to settle at ₹1,255.80.

Adani Enterprises finished at ₹2,634.40, rising 1.48 per cent. Its intraday high of ₹2,653 represented a 2.19 per cent gain from the previous closing level.

Reliance And BSE Shares Decline

Reliance Industries slipped 0.65 per cent to ₹1,170.30, while BSE Ltd fell 1.43 per cent to ₹3,287.20.

Their declines stood out as buying lifted heavyweight shares and helped benchmark indices recover.

Apollo Hospitals, ITC, Eicher Motors, Tata Consultancy Services and HCLTech featured among the leading Nifty gainers. Gains among these stocks reached as much as 4.72 per cent at the close.

Technology Stocks Drive Sectoral Recovery

Nifty IT led the sectoral advance with gains of about 3 per cent. The MidSmall IT and Telecom index rose 2.56 per cent, while FMCG advanced 2.20 per cent.

Technology shares rallied amid news that the US Department of Labor had suspended eight technology and outsourcing companies from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme.

The action halted new and pending green-card sponsorship applications at affected companies, including Infosys, TCS, Wipro and HCLTech.

Oil And Gas Bucks Uptrend

Nifty Oil and Gas was the only declining sectoral index, slipping 0.09 per cent despite the market recovery.