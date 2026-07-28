Ambuja Cements Reports Standalone Profit Of ₹504 Crore In Q1 FY27, Down 36.6% Year-On-Year

Mumbai: Ambuja Cements Ltd announced on Tuesday its standalone net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 dropped to ₹504 crore. This is a decrease from the ₹797 crore profit reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from Operations

Revenue from operations increased slightly to ₹6,320 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. In comparison, the company had reported ₹6,154 crore in revenue during the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total Income and Expenses

The total income for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹6,563 crore, a modest increase from ₹6,555 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses for the quarter rose to ₹5,937 crore, up from ₹5,607 crore in the same period last year.

Exceptional Items and Tax

The company reported an exceptional expense of ₹98 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This contrasts with an exceptional income of ₹40 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26) and an exceptional expense of ₹321 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q1 FY26).

Tax Expense Impact

The total tax expense for the quarter was ₹122 crore, compared to a tax credit of ₹1,462 crore in the previous quarter and a tax expense of ₹191 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The previous quarter included a one-time deferred tax credit of ₹1,187 crore and a reversal of current tax provision of ₹750 crore due to amalgamation accounting.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹2.03. This is lower than the ₹3.24 EPS reported for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Amalgamations Impact

Ambuja Cements noted that its standalone financial results are not directly comparable year-on-year due to the amalgamation of Adani Cementation Limited, Sanghi Industries Limited, and Penna Cement Industries Limited. These amalgamations, effective from August 1, 2025, April 1, 2024, and August 16, 2024, respectively, have led to restatements of comparative figures.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.